Police say 2 Jewish schools in Montreal hit by bullets overnight
Two Jewish schools in Montreal's Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough were hit by bullets overnight, Montreal police confirmed Thursday morning.
The first incident was reported to police at 8:20 a.m. when a member of the United Talmud Torahs of Montreal Inc. found a bullet hole in a door of the school. The institution on Saint-Kevin and Victoria avenues includes an elementary and high school.
About 30 minutes later on Thursday, someone called 911 about a bullet hole found in the door of Yeshiva Gedola, a Jewish school that also includes a daycare. The school is near the intersection of Vimy Avenue and Deacon Road, about a 10-minute drive from the first school.
Police were on site at both locations on Thursday and have opened an investigation.
The schools were empty and no injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made.
Tensions have been rising in recent days in Montreal's cultural communities amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to Concordia University in downtown Montreal after an altercation between students became violent.
The university said pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian students were involved. Police arrested one 22-year-old student for assault and said one student and two security guards suffered minor injuries.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to address the rising tensions in the community. She will be accompanied by Montreal police deputy chief Vincent Richer, the city's executive committee head of public safety, Alain Vaillaincourt, and Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
