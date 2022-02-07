Quebec police (SPVQ) said there were no major incidents and that the 'freedom convoy' outside of the National Assembly was peaceful though SPVQ officers handed out 122 general infractions, 48 parking tickets, and arrested three people on Saturday. One vehicle was towed.

SPVQ chief Denis Turcotte and assistant director Andre Turcotte held a news conference Monday morning to break down their actions when convoys of trucks descended on the provincial capital in protest of Quebec's health measures.

The Quebec protest lasted four days and resulted in no major incidents.

Le @SPVQ_police fait le point sur la fin de semaine devant l’assemblée nationale. Se dit plutôt satisfait des événements et souligne qu’ils sont prêts pour tout autre forme de manifestation au cours des prochaines semaines. #NoovoInfo pic.twitter.com/hvFSjcHgrd — Alexane Drolet (@drolet_alexane) February 7, 2022

Organizers Bernard "Rambo" Gauthier heeded police warnings to leave on Sunday or face further fines or worse.

Gauthier said he would return in two weeks.

Turcotte said the force is ready for any further protests.