Police question man, considered person of interest, in woman's death near Montreal

    Quebec provincial police say they are becoming increasingly convinced that a woman in her late 20s found dead in an apartment southwest of Montreal was a homicide victim.

    Spokesman Louis-Philippe Ruel says a man in his 30s, described as a person of interest, is being questioned by investigators.

    He says police are working today on the homicide theory as they continue investigating the scene in Candiac, Que.

    Local police were called to the suburban apartment building by someone concerned for the woman's safety.

    Police say her body bore marks of violence but an autopsy will be necessary before the cause of death is confirmed.

    The violent crimes unit of the Quebec provincial police has taken over the investigation.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 10, 2024.

