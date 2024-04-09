MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police investigating suspicious death of woman in her 20s south of Montreal

    Roussillon police cars outside a residential building in Candiac, Que. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, after the suspicious death of a woman. (Dave Touniou/CTV News)
    A woman in her 20s was found dead in an apartment building on Montreal's South Shore Tuesday afternoon, according to Quebec provincial police.

    Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Helene St-Pierre says the local police service was called to an apartment unit on Toulouse Street in Candiac just before noon. The case was later transferred to the SQ.

    Someone who knows the woman was worried about her and called the police to do a wellness check, St-Pierre said.

    Roussillon police cars outside a residential building in Candiac, Que. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, after the suspicious death of a woman. (Dave Touniou/CTV News)

    Police consider the woman's death as suspicious and are continuing their investigation.

