Police officer filmed running through stop sign at Montreal intersection where girl was killed

Quebec provincial police are looking into a video posted on social media showing one of their officers running through a stop sign in a marked vehicle at an intersection in Montreal where a young girl was killed in a hit-and-run.

In the video posted on Twitter by a mother living in the Sainte-Marie neighbourhood, the officer drives the police vehicle right past a Montreal police cruiser parked on de Rouen Street and then makes a left on Parthenais Street.

"Not marking your stop sign is so common in our neighborhood in Montreal, but this morning it's @sureteduquebec doing it in front of @SPVM. Leading by example would probably be a good thing to do?" the woman who posted it commented in the tweet.

Ne pas marquer son stop c’est tellement commun dans notre quartier à Montréal, mais ce matin c’est la @sureteduquebec qui le fait devant la @SPVM. Montrer l’exemple serait probablement une bonne chose à faire? @sophiemauzeroll @Val_Plante @MTL_Ville #securiteroutiere pic.twitter.com/l6MsaIFWwJ — Mélina (@melinadorleans) May 24, 2023

The intersection is in a school zone where there have been protests calling for more pedestrian safety measures after a seven-year-girl was fatally hit by a car while walking to school on Dec. 13, 2022.

Mariia Legenkovska, who died only a few months after arriving in Montreal with her family after fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine, was struck while walking to school with her brother and sister. The alleged driver fled who fled the scene was later arrested and is facing charges.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in an email to CTV News on Thursday that it is aware of the video and they are trying to identify the officer involved. Once that is done, "the appropriate measures will be taken based on the analysis of the situation," said SQ spokesperson Nancy Fournier.

Fournier said it will be up to Montreal police to decide whether or not the officer will receive a traffic ticket.

Montreal police would not say whether or not a ticket would be issued. A spokesperson confirmed, however, that the police vehicle parked at the intersection at the time of the video recording was empty as an officer was at a nearby street corner directing traffic.

Since the fatal collision last December, the city has introduced some traffic calming measures in the area. Some of the changes include transforming Parthenais Street into a one-way street northbound between de Rouen and Sherbrooke streets. De Rouen Street was also turned into a one-way street eastbound between Fullum and D'Iberville streets.

A new sign also prohibits left turns onto Parthenais Street from de Rouen Street between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. but it hasn't deterred all drivers. A local resident recently filmed 44 vehicles turning left illegally in just a span of about one hour.

This is a developing story. More details to come.