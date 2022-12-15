Accused driver granted bail after girl, 7, dies in hit-and-run; city installs bollards at crash scene
The 45-year-old man charged in the hit-and-run that killed a Ukrainian girl earlier this week has been released on bail.
Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia appeared in a Montreal courtroom Thursday by video conference.
The Crown and defence agreed on the following bail conditions:
- He must stay at the address he provided on Montreal’s South Shore
- Deposit of $2,000
- He is prohibited from driving
- Forbidden from communicating with the victim’s family
"In such matters, the rule is that the accused be released on bail conditions and that there is a presumption of innocence," said Crown prosecutor Alexandre Gautier at the Montreal courthouse Thursday. "It does not carry weight off the fact that what happened to that young victim was a tragedy."
Maria Legenkovska, a seven-year-old Ukrainian refugee who came to Canada just two months ago, was seriously injured after a man struck her with his vehicle in the Ville-Marie borough while she was walking to school Tuesday morning with her siblings. She later died in hospital.
Maria Legenkovska, 7, was killed in a hit-and-run in Montreal two months after arriving in Canada as a Ukrainian refugee.
The man charged in the collision initially fled the scene of the crash before turning himself in to authorities hours after the incident, according to police.
CITY ADDING OVERSIZED STOP SIGNS, POLICE PATROLS AT CRASH SCENE
The city's ombudsperson announced Thursday it will investigate the fatal crash at the Ville-Marie intersection.
"Our hearts go out to the victim's family," the Montreal Ombudsperson said in a tweet announcing an investigation had been launched, which also expressed its condolences to the family.
Candles and stuffed animals mark the sidewalk near where a seven-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Montreal. The girl later died of her injuries and a man in his 40s was arrested. (Maya Johnson/CTV News)
The oversight body investigates decisions, recommendations, acts, or omissions by the city as part of its mandate, according to its website.
Amid calls for the city to make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists, the Valerie Plante administration announced Thursday that it has introduced new measures at the site of the fatal crash.
- READ MORE: 'This is not normal': Advocate calling for safer Montreal roads after girl, 7, killed in hit-and-run
Some of the changes include installing oversized stop signs on Parthenais Street on the northern side of the intersection with De Rouen Street and the narrowing of the roadway on Parthenais Street with bollards on the north and south side of the intersections with De Rouen and Larivière streets.
More police patrols will also be done in the area, the city said in a news release. The changes were implemented Thursday.
The release said other measures have been introduced in the borough in recent years to make streets safer, including bollards on 27 streets and complete retrofits on 10 streets.
The changes, the city said, are part of the City of Montreal's "Vision Zero" action plan to achieve zero deaths and serious injuries on roadways.
GIRL'S FATHER TRYING TO LEAVE WAR IN UKRAINE
At the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of Sainte Sophie on Saint-Michel Boulevard, where the girl's funeral will be held, the flags were flying at half-mast Thursday.
The family is trying to bring the girl's father, Andreii Legenkovska, to Canada so that he can attend her funeral, but getting him here is proving to be a challenge. Her father, a member of the territorial defence force, stayed behind in Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion as his family fled the carnage back home.
"Sometimes it's like a lottery. Each step could take days, it could also take weeks," said Eugene Czolij, Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Montreal. "It is a challenge, but we have a tragic circumstance that warrants that everyone pulls their weight."
Montreal police respond to a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle near the intersection of Parthenais and Rouen streets in Ville-Marie on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (Ken Dow/CTV News)
Montreal's Ukrainian community is trying to get the girl's father here as soon as possible.
"Men from 18 to 60 are not allowed to leave the country, per se, so it's going to require a bit of paperwork," said Michael Shwec, head of the Quebec chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. "We do believe that it’s a clearly demonstrated humanitarian request here."
While it's unclear how long it will take, officials are hopeful he'll be able to come and be with his family.
The accused driver is expected back in court in March 2023.
With files from CTV News Montreal's Luca Caruso-Moro
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal will be hit with snow on Friday
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Society let him down': Warnings from grieving mother, gambling addict as sports betting ads flood Canadians' TVs
As a sea of sports betting commercials are broadcast across the country, critics say they believe Canada is on the verge of a new 'public health disaster.'
'Be vigilant': Patients want Canadians to know about lesser-known tick-borne diseases
While most Canadians know ticks can carry Lyme disease, some have become familiar with less common pathogens like Rocky Mountain spotted fever and babesia. They shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca.
Feds: Imprisoned U.S. polygamous leader helped plan kidnapping
The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border helped orchestrate the escape of eight girls he considered his wives from a group home where they were placed after authorities learned of what was happening, prosecutors allege in a Wednesday court filing.
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
The Liberal government announced Thursday it will seek to delay the expansion of Canada's assisted-dying regime to include people whose sole underlying conditions are mental disorders.
Messy storm affecting millions of Canadians with freezing rain, snow and strong winds
A low-pressure storm system from the U.S. is bringing snow to the Canadian Prairies, freezing rain to Ontario and pushing eastward towards Quebec with more snow Thursday, and then onward to Atlantic Canada.
Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'
After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.
TREND LINE | Predictions for Trudeau, Poilievre and the other federal leaders in the New Year: Nanos
On CTVNews.ca, pollster Nik Nanos discusses the five major federal parties – what moved the needle for them in 2022, and what do they have to look forward to in the New Year?
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto storm: Drivers urged to stay off roads as wet snow continues to fall
A winter storm is bringing a mix of snow and freezing rain to the GTA today, potentially making for a messy commute home for drivers.
-
Dangerous road conditions could persist throughout the night following messy mix of winter weather, OPP say
Drivers are being warned to expect dangerous road conditions throughout the night after a messy mix of winter weather walloped the Greater Toronto Area on Thursday.
-
Ontario man among four people accused of raising funds to support Islamic State terror group
An Ontario man is one of the four people charged in the U.S. for allegedly raising funds to support the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.
Atlantic
-
N.S. announces more beds, operating rooms as part of health-care expansion projects
Nova Scotia’s premier says work will go ahead “without delay” on major health-care infrastructure projects throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.
-
New French immersion program proposed in N.B. cuts time students learn in French
New Brunswick has proposed a new French immersion program that cuts the time elementary school students spend learning in French, prompting scathing criticism from a parent group.
-
'Prey-switching' blamed for death of Toronto woman mauled by coyotes in Cape Breton 13 years ago
A new and unusual theory has emerged about the coyotes that killed a young Toronto woman on a Nova Scotia hiking trail 13 years ago.
London
-
Summit on homelessness to establish citywide strategy in London
More than 60 local organizations, agencies, and business groups gathered in south London to collaborate on a community plan to address the escalating homelessness crisis.
-
'I think it’s a good thing to normalize, that we intervene to protect people’s lives' Businesses prepare for the rollout of the province’s new naloxone program
Naloxone kits to be distributed to businesses where the risk of an overdose may exist.
-
Sentencing hearing for sister who killed younger brother
It was an emotional day in a London courtroom as submissions were made for the sentencing hearing of a woman who stabbed her brother to death south of London.
Northern Ontario
-
Internationally-trained dentist from Calgary killed in northern Ont. crash
A 51-year-old Calgary, Alta., man has been identified as the victim in a fatal single-vehicle crash in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Sudbury drivers caught on camera not stopping for school buses
Since September in Sudbury, cameras on school buses have recorded 130 drivers not stopping for the buses when their red lights are flashing and the stop arm extended.
-
Collision, weather closes Hwy. 144 from Timmins to Sudbury
A motor vehicle collision has closed Highway 144, the roadway that runs between Sudbury and Timmins.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale
Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting in the community in Douglasdale.
-
Alberta NDP drafts bill to freeze auto insurance rates for a year
The Alberta NDP says they have an idea to tackle sky-high auto insurance rates that they blame the UCP government for doing nothing about.
-
Arrest made in Cochrane, Alta., break-in that saw RCMP badge, two vehicles stolen
Mounties have arrested one of two suspects believed to be involved in the theft of an RCMP badge and two vehicles from a Cochrane, Alta., home last month.
Kitchener
-
Winter storm covers Waterloo region in ice
Waterloo region was covered in sheets of ice Thursday as a winter storm rolled into the area.
-
Waterloo Brewing 'couldn’t be happier' as Carlsberg buys company
Beer giant, Carlsberg, is snapping up independent brewer Waterloo Brewing in a $217 million cash deal.
-
Humane Society needs new homes for 40 dogs this holiday
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth is asking families to open their hearts and homes to a new pet this holiday season.
Vancouver
-
Officer fired at truck that struck him during traffic stop; driver dead, IIO investigating, RCMP say
B.C.'s police watchdog has been called to Creston to investigate the death of a driver after a traffic stop.
-
Homicide team investigating disappearance of 24-year-old Surrey man
A missing person investigation led by Surrey RCMP has now been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
-
Don't fall for gift card scam: Better Business Bureau warns holiday shoppers
There's a new scam that shoppers should be aware of this holiday season, according to the Better Business Bureau of Mainland B.C.
Edmonton
-
'You need to change': Oilers' Kostin teases reporter about questions, didn't always like St. Louis
Klim Kostin stole the show Thursday. He gave honest and direct answers about his former team, said he cares about what fans write on social media and even teased a reporter.
-
Violent offender arrested 4 days after release, public warning: EPS
A 22-year-old convicted violent offender is back in jail just days after officers issued a public warning about him, Edmonton Police Service announced Thursday.
-
Alberta says it will take control of prosecutions for banned firearms from Ottawa
Alberta's justice minister says provincial prosecutors are to take over the handling of charges under the federal Firearms Act starting in the new year.
Windsor
-
Frustration mounts over 'unredeemable' e-gift cards at Sobeys
To mark the season of giving, the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association cashed in some Scene loyalty points to purchase e-gift cards for Sobeys to give out to people in need.
-
Spitfires and the Symphony: Windsor Symphony Orchestra marries classical music and the good ol’ hockey game
When you think of the music most often heard in a hockey arena, you’re likely thinking more booming bass than sweeping strings… but the opposite was the case as the Windsor Spitfires played host to the Erie Otters Thursday night.
-
Many job postings in Windsor-Essex as survey finds many workers looking for career change
A high number of job opportunities are available in Windsor-Essex.
Regina
-
Homelessness funding discussion taking over Regina budget deliberations
Regina city council is set to discuss homelessness funding as part of day two of budget deliberations Thursday.
-
Contractor, Sask. town and landowner fined $51K for illegal waste disposal
The Town of Cabri, Swift Current contractor Knutson Excavating and a private rural landowner are facing a fine totaling $51,000, after material from demolished houses was illegally burned at night time, violating environmental laws, the province said in a news release.
-
Regina man charged with child pornography offences
A Regina man has been charged with child pornography offences following an investigation.
Ottawa
-
Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Environment Canada issues snowfall warning ahead of 'mammoth' winter storm
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, calling for 20 to 30 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
School closures and bus cancellations in Ottawa and the region
Here is a look at the school bus cancellations and school closures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Friday, Dec. 16. A snowfall warning has been issued, calling for 20 to 30 cm of snow.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police finding alternative ways to deal with illicit drug charges for minor offenders
Finding alternative ways to deal with illicit drug charges was on the agenda for the Saskatoon Police Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday afternoon.
-
Flyers in Fairhaven are 'fanning the flames' against the homeless shelter, residents say
A flyer being distributed in Saskatoon's Fairhaven neighbourhood about a newly located homeless shelter is drawing plenty of criticism and praise in the community.
-
Saskatoon nightclub manslaughter case pushed into new year
The case of a 22-year-old woman charged with the death of another woman at a Saskatoon nightclub has been pushed into the new year.