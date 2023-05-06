Montrealer records 44 cars turning illegally at intersection of deadly crash

A Montreal man says he is concerned by the number of illegal turns drivers take onto side streets to avoid traffic jams on larger streets.

Nicolas Marcotte took a video this week at the corner where a 7-year-old girl was killed in a hit-and-run in December.

He says the corner, located in a school zone, is still just as dangerous as it was then, despite it now being illegal to turn left from de Rouen Street onto Parthenais.

The turning ban is meant to calm traffic, particularly cars trying to avoid traffic around the Jacques Cartier Bridge.

Yet at the height of the evening rush hour on Thursday, Marcotte filmed 44 cars making illegal left turns.

Marcotte says he regularly drives or bikes through the area, often as he brings his daughter to school.

He took another video at Sherbrooke and Wurtele Streets, located next to a high school. He recorded 58 cars making illegal turns.

Marcotte believes the problem relates to the two-year closure of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, bringing more cars onto smaller side streets.

Montreal police say they have referred the matter to neighbourhood police commanders.