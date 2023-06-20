Police need access to less lethal weapons: coroner's report on Repentigny killing

A coroner's report into the death of a Black man shot and killed by police in a town northeast of Montreal recommends the municipal force acquire and train officers in the use of intermediary weapons.

Jean René Junior Olivier was killed on Aug. 1, 2021 in Repentigny, Que., as he was experiencing a mental health crisis.

In February, Quebec's Crown prosecutor's office decided there were no grounds to lay criminal charges against any of the officers in connection with the fatal shooting.

Later that month, Olivier's family announced it was suing local police for $430,000.

Coroner Karine Spénard studied video of the encounter and found that officers tried to de-escalate the situation for nearly 14 minutes before Olivier lunged at them with a knife.

Spénard says an officer who had a stun gun was never close enough to use it, and her report includes one recommendation — that officers have access to intermediary weapons that are less lethal, such as rubber bullets.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2023.