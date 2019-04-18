

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are asking potential victims of an alleged serial sexual criminal to come forward.

Jean-Sebastien Beland, 47, was arrested on April 11. He is accused of sexually assaulting or exploiting four victims between the ages of 15 and 17 between November 2014 and September 2017.

Beland was the head of modelling agency B Models Management, which was recently renamed Diversity Model Management.

Police said they have reason to believe Beland may have had other victims in Montreal as well as in other parts of Quebec between 2013 and 2019.

Beland appeared in court on April 12 and remains in custody. He faces charges of obtaining sexual services from a person under the age of 18, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, sexual interference and incitement to sexual touching.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of Beland’s or who knows someone who may have been a victim is asked to make a report at a local precinct, to call 911 or make an anonymous tip via Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.