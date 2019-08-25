Featured Video
Police investigating suspected arson in Anjou
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 11:36AM EDT
Police have opened an investigation into a fire in an Anjou commercial building.
The fire started in the back of a business located at the intersection of Bombardier and York. A 911 call was placed at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday about several burning vehicles. When firefighters arrived they found six trucks on fire.
A spokesperson for the Montreal fire department said the trucks were a total loss.
Nobody was injured in the fire.
Investigators from the SPVM’s arson squad were on the scene on Sunday to try and determine the cause of the fire. Firefighters said there was no trace of an accelerant on the scene.
