Police investigating possible drug-related shooting in Verdun
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 6:55AM EDT
A 49-year-old man is recovering in hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds during an altercation in Verdun Wednesday night.
According to the SPVM, several 911 calls were placed around 11 p.m. to report shots fired on Troy St., near Lasalle Boulvard.
Reports indicate that the victim was on the sidewalk when he was approached by the suspect, who fired multiple shots before fleeing.
The victim was hit at least once in the upper body, explained SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture, but was conscious upon officers' arrival.
His condition has been upgraded to stable, Couture said.
A perimeter was erected in the area, and forensic technicians discovered drugs on the scene.
Police say they're now investigating the shooting as possibly drug-related.
