Police investigating attempted murder in Montreal-North
Calls to 911 alerted police about shots fired in a basketball court behind a school on De Castille, near Balzac in Montreal-North. One man was hospitalized with a bullet wound to the lower body. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, August 9, 2018 7:52AM EDT
Montreal police are investigating an attempted murder in Montreal-North.
A 20-year-old man is in hospital after he took a bullet to the leg. He will survive his injuries, police said.
Calls to 911 alerted police about shots fired in a basketball court behind a school on De Castille, near Balzac.
Police said the school was closed at the time and no students were involved.
No suspects have been arrested, and the exact circumstances of the incident are still unclear, according to police.