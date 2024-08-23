Police investigate shooting at Montreal salon where owner was killed last year
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a salon that was the scene of a deadly shooting last year was shot at again last night while it was open.
At 7:25 p.m. Thursday, police received a 911 call from a person reporting a shooting at the Salon Deauville Coiffure Spa near Jean-Talon and de la Savane streets in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.
On May 16, 2023, the salon's owner, 39-year-old Claudia Iacono, was gunned down in her car in the salon's parking lot.
Iacono was married to the son of Moreno Gallo, a man with alleged links to organized crime who was assassinated in Mexico.
Police said Friday that when officers responded to the scene last night, they found at least one gun shell casing on the ground and one bullet hole in the wall of the building.
There was "minor damage," said police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier.
No injuries were reported and no arrest has been made. Police say they are still investigating.
Last year's shooting was viewed as a rare event in the world of organized crime since women are not usually the target of mob hits.
