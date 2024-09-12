Suspects aged 15 and 21 to be charged with first-degree murder after Montreal double homicide

A 15-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man are facing first-degree murder charges after a deadly shooting earlier this summer in Montreal's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

The two accused, as well as a third suspect — an 18-year-old man — were all arrested Wednesday after Montreal police searched homes in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension and Anjou boroughs, and in Brossard on the South Shore.

The arrests come after the victims — Guy Love Jolicoeur, also known as G Fetty, and Peter Dave Alisme — were fatally shot on July 19. Montreal police said just before 2 a.m. they received several 911 calls about the gunfire on 25th Avenue near Robert Boulevard.

The two men were taken to hospital in critical condition and later died of their injuries.

Montreal police announced the arrests on Thursday in a news release, which stated that the 21-year-old accused was arrested in Bordeaux prison where he was already detained on prior charges of possession of burglary tools and auto theft. He will appear in court on Friday to formally face the murder charge. The 15-year-old is scheduled to do the same in youth court.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old suspect was still being questioned by Major Crime investigators on Thursday and is not yet facing charges.