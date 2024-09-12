MONTREAL
    Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve donates to Montreal indie Cinema du Parc

    Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has given a major donation to the theatre he went to often when he lived in Montreal: Cinema du Parc.
    Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has given a major donation to the independent Montreal cinema he frequented as a young film student.

    He says he wants to show his love for Cinema du Parc and hopes other filmmakers follow suit.

    Last year Villeneuve gave money to another Montreal theatre and in February he and 30 other directors bought a cinema in Los Angeles to restore it.

    Cinema du Parc's executive director Roxanne Sayegh says Villeneuve's donation will help give the theatre stability at a time when many independent cinemas in Canada are struggling financially.

    The donation comes as a series of Hollywood directors have thrown their support behind independent movie houses.

    In recent months director Guillermo del Toro voiced his support for keep Toronto's Revue Cinema from closing, while Quentin Tarantino donated money to a save a Parisian movie theatre.

    Sonya William, director of the Network of Independent Canadian Exhibitors, says she hopes other filmmakers follow in Villeneuve's footsteps.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 12, 2024.

