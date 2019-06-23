Featured Video
Police investigate after 32-year-old man stabbed on Bishop Street
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, June 23, 2019 11:35AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 23, 2019 1:52PM EDT
Police are investigating after a downtown stabbing after closing time early Sunday morning.
The incident occurred at 3:30 a.m. on Bishop Street near de Maisonneuve Boulevard West.
A 32-year-old man was seriously injured after being stabbed in the upper body. He was conscious, but in serious condition while he was transported to the hospital. He remains in critical condition, but he has stabilized.
Witnesses told police that the victim was involved in a fight that escalated with the suspects: two men in their 20s, who fled before the police arrived.
A security perimeter was established around the area so that police could protect the crime scene and investigate the stabbing.
