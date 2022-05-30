Police in Laval looking for missing teenage girl who may be in bad company

Police in Laval are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenage girl they fear may be in bad company.

Laval police (SPL) say 17-year-old Naomi Cobbler Roberts left her home to go to work on May 22 and never returned.

"Those close to her are concerned for her safety, as she may be in bad company," an SPL release reads. "She could be in the Montreal area."

— Police Laval (@policelaval) May 30, 2022

Roberts speaks French and English, has light brown dyed hair and brown eyes. She is 5'7" and weighs around 123 pounds.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call the police info line at 450-662-4636 or 911 and note the file LVL 220522-073.