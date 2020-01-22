MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police on Thursday continued their efforts to find five snowmobilers who are still missing after their group plunged through the ice near Quebec's Lac Saint-Jean.

Some 30 officers, including divers, snowmobile patrollers, rescue specialists and a drone pilot are part of the search, a police spokesman said.

The Surete du Quebec on Thursday also identified the 5 missing men, all tourists from France:

Gilles Claude, 58

Yan Thierry, 24

Jean-René Dumoulin, 24

Julien Benoît, 34

Arnaud Antoine, 25

Late Wednesday, provincial police said they found two snowmobiles underwater close to where the snowmobilers had gone missing around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, near the mouth of La Grande Décharge in the Saint-Henri-de-Taillon region of Lac Saint-Jean, about 500 kilometres north of Montreal.

Eight tourists from France and their tour guide were part of the group, Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Hugues Beaulieu told CTV News.

He said three members of the group managed to help each other out of the water and rushed for help. They were treated for hypothermia.

Their tour guide, who police identified as 42-year-old Benoît L'Espérance, was rescued by firefighters, but later died in hospital.

A SQ helicopter crashed Wednesday while combing the eastern side of the lake. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was rescued by colleagues and taken to hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

SQ officers say they are searching the shoreline in case some of the missing made it to shore. They are also assisting the province's coroner in an investigation.

Beaulieu says the area where the incident occurred isn’t on a marked trail, where snowmobilers are usually required to circulate.

He adds provincial police do not recommend snowmobilers go off trail.

In the east of France, home to the five missing men, it was an agonizing wait for news.

Claude Abel, mayor of Sainte-Marie-aux-Mines in northeastern France near the German border, said he knows two of the five missing snowmobilers. He said the whole region is upset and doing its best to support the families.

"All we can do in this situation of waiting and worry is to bring a little support to the family and loved ones," he said in a phone interview.

Abel said the two men in their 20s or 30s were motorsport enthusiasts and experienced snowmobilers who had been to Canada before.

"They were young people full of plans, who loved life," he said in a phone interview.

Meanwhile, French sports news outlet L'Equipe posted an interview with French biathlete Fabien Claude in which Claude said his father is among the missing.

Claude dedicated his first podium finish, a bronze Thursday in the World Cup event in Pokljuka, Slovenia, to his father Gilles, following the "tragic accident in Canada."

The search effort involves police and Canadian Forces helicopters surveying the area from the air and a side-scan sonar providing images of the bottom of the lake.

Gaëtan Gagné, president of the Lac-Saint-Jean snowmobile club, notes the area where the incident occurred, known as the Grande Décharge, is known to be extremely dangerous.

"Enthusiasts in the area, they know it well," he said in a phone interview. "They know you shouldn't go near the Grande Décharge because there's a dam lower down, so the water isn't calm. It almost never freezes."

Gagné adds the snowmobilers must have been "at least a couple of kilometres" off the trails, which he said are well-marked and easy to follow.

France Paradis, a retired journalist and snowmobiler who lives in the area, echoed Gagné's thoughts.

He says it's unusual for guided tours to be out at 7:30 p.m., especially in an area known for open water and fast currents.

"A professional guide who knows the area well would never go there, especially at this time of the year," he said.

On Thursday, Tourism Minister Caroline Proulx announced the Quebec government would require guides and tourists who use off-road vehicles to follow a training course.

She said eco-tourism companies would have to complete an accreditation process with the province in order to be eligible for funding.