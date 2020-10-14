AMOS, QUE. -- Quebec provincial police, the Sûreté du Québec, say they found a person's body on Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. on the banks of the Harricana River, near Amos, in the Abitibi region.

For the moment, police have not officially confirmed the person's death nor his or her identity, saying just that the body was inanimate. The provincial police normally use this language before a coroner has confirmed a death.

A forensic investigator has been dispatched to the scene, they said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct 14, 2020