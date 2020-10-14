MONTREAL -- The major crimes investigation department of the Surete du Quebec (SQ) provincial police arrested two men for sexual assault of minors committed over four decades ago.

The SQ arrested 66-year-old Viateur Tremblay at his home for sexual assault against a minor boy said to have occurred between January 1978 and December 1979 in the L'Isle-aux-Coudres region, about two hours northeast of Quebec City.

Police also arrested Emilien Tremblay, 73, for indecent assault on a young minor girl for assaults allegedly committed between January 1977 and December 1980 in the same region.

#Arrestation | Émilien Tremblay, 73 ans, de l'Île-aux-Coudres a été arrêté en lien avec des infractions à caractère sexuel. Il comparaîtra au palais de justice de La Malbaie, à une date ultérieure. https://t.co/02AWxc8PE6 — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) October 14, 2020

The SQ would not comment on whether the two cases were related or if the two men are related.

In addition, the police would not comment on either man's occupation at the time the assaults were said to have taken place.

SQ spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau said, however, that the investigations proceeded as any similar case would.

"The investigation is a little more complicated because of the length of time, but the investigation is the same as if it happened two days ago," said Bibeau.

The SQ is asking anyone with information on either Tremblay to contact the police confidentially at 1-800-659-4264.