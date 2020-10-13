MONTREAL -- Quebec’s bureau of independent investigators (BEI) is looking into a head-on collision with a provincial police squad car that left a 29-year-old man dead.

The incident happened on Highway 117 in the Laurentians community of Mont-Laurier. The BEI reported that an officer in a Surete du Quebec police cruiser was responding to an intervention that required the use of a cardiac defibrillator when he lost control of the squad car.

The police car lightly struck one vehicle first before it slammed into the second car. The woman driving the first vehicle was not injured, but the man in the second car was taken to hospital, where he was declared dead. The police officer suffered a broken leg.

Six investigators from the BEI are trying to determine exactly what transpired. Two collision reconstruction experts from the Montreal police are also assisting with the investigation under the supervision of the BEI.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to reach out.