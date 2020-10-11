BÉCANCOUR, QUE -- A young couple met a tragic end on Saturday night as the two died hours after being involved in a collision in Becancour, near Trois-Rivieres Quebec.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) says a call came in around 5:30 p.m. at the junction of Highway 55 and Highway 132.

According to initial information from the police, the impact occurred while heavy rain poured down, affecting visibility at an intersection where there was a stop sign in one direction.

As it exited Highway 55, the car was hit head-on by a pickup truck travelling on Highway 132.

"The two occupants of the small car were in very critical condition when the emergency services arrived, and the driver of the truck was in shock,'' said SQ spokeswoman Catherine Bernard.

They were all taken to a hospital in Trois-Rivieres.

The police confirmed the deaths of the two occupants of the car at the end of the evening.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2020.