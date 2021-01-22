MONTREAL -- A water pipe burst on a busy street in Montreal early Friday morning, causing a cascade of water that flooded the area.

The pipe was built in 1882, according to Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

The pipe is located under the roadway of avenue de Lorimier. It gave way near the intersection of rue de Rouen, a little north of the Pierre-Dupuy high school, in the Sainte-Marie district.

Checks will be made to ensure that residences in the area have not been flooded.

Agents from the Montreal Police Department (SPVM) told motorists to avoid the area, remaining on-site to support the city and evacuate the intersection.

Those coming off the Jacques-Cartier Bridge must head south on avenue de Lorimier, in the direction of Saint-Catherine and Notre-Dame streets or René-Lévesque boulevard.

City workers are expected to spend the next few hours reducing the water pressure in the water main, channeling the water, and repairing the pipe and road.

A major water main break closes intersection de Lorimier and Ontario. Police asking drivers to avoid area. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/98bzzNMgG8 — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) January 22, 2021

