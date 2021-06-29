MONTREAL -- Police in Montreal performed several raids and arrested multiple people as part of an operation to crack down on the distribution of illicit drugs.

Longueuil police (SPAL) raided five locations in Saint-Hubert, Chambly, Carignan and Montreal early Tuesday morning, working to disband an alleged methamphetamine and cocaine drug ring on the island of Montreal and the South Shore.

"There have been no arrests so far, and none expected right now," police spokesperson Eric Courcy told CTV News.

He adds the sweeps are part of the second phase of a SPAL operation; police searched three other sites in June.

Courcy confirmed 75 officers from Longueuil police were involved in the drug busts.

Earlier this month, Montreal police (SPVM) confirmed it arrested three people in the West Island and seized $2.5 million-worth of synthetic drugs and opiates.

This was part of an operation targeting “a very active drug trafficking cell,” according to a news release by the force.

Two of the arrested suspects, Charles Laberge, 25, and Michael Eustache, 56, appeared at the Montreal courthouse and are facing various charges related to drug possession and trafficking.

Searches conducted in the borough of L'Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève resulted in the seizure of 165,000 Xanax tablets, 29,000 methamphetamine tablets, 1 kg of metonitazene, as well as various quantities of cocaine, Ativan, Diazepam, amphetamines, isotonitazene, MDMA and crystal methamphetamine, police said.

In addition, officers found a .45 calibre pistol and $105,000 in cash at the scene.

Montreal police notes the seizure of metonitazene is a first in Quebec. It is a synthetic opiate first detected in Canada in 2020.

Courcy adds the raids occurred following information given to police by "the public" last March.

Montreal police also issued a warning stating drugs such as metonitazene and Xanax have a very high dependency rate and can lead to accidental overdoses.

The use of Xanax is of particular concern, the force says, “given its popularity among youth.”