Police confirm 'family connection' in Montreal homicide

Montreal police say there is a "family connection" between a woman who was killed Wednesday morning and an "important witness" who is now considered a suspect in the slaying.

The victim has been identified as a 61-year-old resident, whose killing is the city's first homicide of the year.

A police spokesperson said Thursday the suspect is a 28-year-old man, who is expected to appear in court later in the day to be formally charged.

Police were called to a home near Fullum and De Rouen streets in Ville-Marie at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday for a wellness check of the person living inside.

When they arrived, they discovered the body of a woman with marks of violence on her body. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

It's not yet clear which charges the suspect will face.

This is a developing story that will be updated.