

CTV Montreal





Montreal police closed a section of a busy downtown street Friday while they investigated a suspicious package.

They closed Peel St. between Ste. Catherine St. and De Maisonneuve Blvd. before 6 a.m. to drivers and pedestrians, while the Peel St. exit of the Peel metro station was closed, as was the Peel St. exit of Cours Mont Royal.

The police department's emergency response team used a robot to take the package apart without any incident, and determined that it did not contain any explosives.

The street was re-opened at 8:45 a.m.

The item was left in front of a clothing store that was the target of a Molotov cocktail in March.