Police close Peel St. to deal with suspicious package
The Montreal police bomb disposal robot rolls along Peel St. on Dec. 15, 2017
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, December 15, 2017 7:32AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 15, 2017 12:20PM EST
Montreal police closed a section of a busy downtown street Friday while they investigated a suspicious package.
They closed Peel St. between Ste. Catherine St. and De Maisonneuve Blvd. before 6 a.m. to drivers and pedestrians, while the Peel St. exit of the Peel metro station was closed, as was the Peel St. exit of Cours Mont Royal.
The police department's emergency response team used a robot to take the package apart without any incident, and determined that it did not contain any explosives.
The street was re-opened at 8:45 a.m.
The item was left in front of a clothing store that was the target of a Molotov cocktail in March.
Latest Montreal News
- Deliberations underway for couple accused of terror-related crimes
- Sex ed to be compulsory in Quebec as of September
- E. coli outbreak in three provinces linked to romaine lettuce
- Construction prevents Formula E from being run at Gilles Villeneuve racetrack
- Police close Peel St. to deal with suspicious package