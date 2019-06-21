

Police were called to an English Montreal School Board meeting after it devolved into a shouting match on Thursday night.

The meeting got out of hand towards the end of the meeting when parents learned that EMSB commissioners had voted in favour of adding schools to the list of those that could be shared with French schools.

The EMSB has been embroiled in a dispute with the Quebec education minister over plans to transfer control of three schools to an overcrowded French board.

During the meeting EMSB commissioners approved a new proposal to share space in four schools. The proposal would see space shared in General Vanier and Gerald McShane, two schools slated for transfer, as well as Laurier McDonald High School in St-Leonard and Lester B. Pearson High School in Montreal North. While the Pointe de L’Ile board has already rejected the idea of sharing schools, EMSB officials said they still hope to work out an agreement.

Another board looks for more space

As the EMSB said they are prepared to take legal action over the transfers, another French school board has approached them about cohabitating.

The Commission Scolaire de Montreal, which already shares space with the EMSB in FACE and St-Dorothy Elementary, is looking into potentially buying buildings from the EMSB, according to its leader.

EMSB spokesperson Mike Cohen said any changes wouldn't take effect this year.