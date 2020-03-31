MONTREAL -- Police went to a ritual Jewish bath in Cote-Saint-Luc Tuesday night to ask a group that had gathered to leave, which they did without incident.

The public health emergency stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak forbids gathering in groups even for religious purposes.

The SPVM went to the Mikveh Israel on Kildare Rd. in Cote-Saint-Luc Tuesday just before 8 p.m. after residents reported people gathering at the bath.

Officers found two employees, two volunteers and a woman at the bath and told them they were not allowed to gather there.

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the women left and closed the bath.

The Federation CJA, a Montreal Jewish Community organization, issued a reminder Monday to follow the strict public health measures and avoid gatherings group during Passover, which begins Apr. 8.

The organization reminded Jewish people to not go to any social gatherings including prayer or other religious ceremonies.

Police broke up several gatherings in Outremont's Hasidic community on Saturday including one at a synagogue.

Cote-Saint-Luc has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 outbreak accounting for the highest per capita infection rate along with Hampstead.