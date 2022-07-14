Police ask for help to find 82 year old last seen in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to locate 82-year-old Yves Allaire, who was last in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough Thursday morning.

Before his disappearance, Allaire was seen near an ATM at 2959 Sherbrooke Street East, about four blocks west of Saint-Michel Blvd.

Police say he mostly travels by cab.

Allaire is 5'6" (1.68 metres) and weighs around 143 lbs (65 kilograms). He has fair skin, blue eyes and white hair.

Investigators say he lives with dementia and may be disoriented.

Anyone with information on his location should call 911 or contact their local police station.