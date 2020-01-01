MONTREAL -- SPVM officers were called to Lachine Wednesday morning after two people were stabbed.

Police responded to a 911 call at 6:20 a.m. reporting that a person was stabbed New Year's Day on Camille St.

A woman was found with a stab wound to her upper body and transported to the hospital with wounds not considered life-threatening.

Officers then found a wounded 23-year-old man at the intersection of Saint-Pierre and Notre-Dame streets, who also had stab wounds to his upper body. He was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither victim is cooperating with police, and officers do not yet know if the two crimes are connected.

No arrests have been made.