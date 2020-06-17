MONTREAL -- Former municipal council president Cathy Wong will now be responsible for diversity, employment inclusion, the French language and the fight against racism and discrimination on Montreal’s executive committee.

The new position comes after an independent report on systemic racism and discrimination in Montreal recommended, among several other things, for the city to assign an executive committee member to manage this file.

“Cathy Wong's rich experience, openness and leadership will be undeniable assets in our fight against systemic racism and discrimination,” Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said in a statement Wednesday. “(She) will play a key role in our journey towards a more inclusive city, more representative of diversity and in which all Montrealers can flourish fully.”

In addition to the new position on the executive committee, Plante announced on Monday that the position of a commissioner for the fight against racism and discrimination will be created between now and the fall.

Through her position, Wong - a city councillor for the Peter-McGill district in the downtown Ville-Marie borough - will be responsible for holding the city accountable to ensure it follows the recommendations outlined in the report, which involve racism and systemic discrimination, new immigrants, the equal access employment strategy and the French language, among others.

“The reality of racialized and Indigenous people, especially the obstacles they face on a daily basis, have been issues that have preoccupied me for many years,” Wong said. “Systemic racism and discrimination are serious problems and I am firmly committed to putting in place the measures necessary to combat them.”