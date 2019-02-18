Featured Video
Place Ville Marie evacuated due to smoke
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 12:43PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 18, 2019 1:38PM EST
A smokey fire sparked the evacuation of Place Ville Marie on Monday.
A fire chief said that a fire started on a loading dock, and that smoke spread up the stairways to at least the 32nd floor at 1 Place Ville Marie.
The tower in downtown Montreal is 47 storeys high.
The fire was under control within a few minutes and did not affect any of the other towers in the complex.