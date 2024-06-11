Pitfield Bridges to partially reopen Wednesday morning, city says

The Pitfield Bridges in the West Island will partially reopen to the public after they were closed last month when cracks were found.

The city said it is safe to open one lane in the centre of each bridge in the Pierrefonds-Roxoboro borough by Wednesday at 6 a.m. after crews analyzed the structure over the past few days.

Trucks, however, will have to respect the load restrictions put in place.

"Samples taken over the past few days have shown that the apparent cracks have not spread within the structure of the two bridges. As a result, there are no additional measures to be deployed in the short term. However, reinforcement work will be planned over the coming months, and should be able to be carried out without further closure of the bridges to traffic," the city announced in a news release on Tuesday.

The bridges were fully closed May 31 after an inspection revealed cracks on both bridges. The structures have been restored so that they can be used again by motorists.