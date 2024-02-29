Pile-up involving school bus on South Shore sends 2 to hospital

Two people are in the hospital after a major pile-up on the South Shore involving a school bus and several cars.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after a school bus slammed into six vehicles waiting for a red light in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

They had to be extracted from their car by firefighters before being brought to hospital.

None of the students onboard the school bus, nor the 83-year-old driver, suffered injuries.