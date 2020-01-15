MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal has announced it is designating $106.5 million to finance the Grand Parc de l'Ouest project, as well as acquire and protect green spaces.

“People are strongly in favour of protecting natural green spaces,” said Robert Beaudry, the councillor in charge of housing, real estate, large parks and Parc Jean-Drapeau. “These investments…will expand existing parks, provide new green spaces and increase the city's resilience to climate change."

$13 M FOR THE GRAND PARC DE L’OUEST

With more than 3,000 hectares of land, officials have stated the Grand Parc de l'Ouest will be the largest municipal park in Canada.

The city notes it is using $13 million to acquire buildings in the area and finance the project.

“This amount is part of the sums already granted for this project,” the city said. “It will offer the population a new place to connect with nature and bring together the parks of l’Anse-à-l'Orme, Bois-de-L'Île-Bizard, Bois-de-la-Roche, Cap-Saint-Jacques and the Rapides-du-Cheval-Blanc.”

Consultations on the project are expected to begin within the next few months.

$93.5 M TO ACQUIRE AND PROTECT LAND

Montreal officials state they are also investing $93.5 million to acquire and protect natural environments around the city.

"The funds will be used to finance projects that meet the City of Montreal's sustainable development commitments, contribute to fighting climate change and rethinking our relationship with nature in the city," said Robert Beaudry.

He adds the city plans to focus on protecting 10 per cent of its territory. The investments are part of the city’s three-year capital works budget for 2020-2022.