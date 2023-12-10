MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Pierre-Gilles leads three-medal day for Canada at short track speedskating World Cup

    FILE: Pierre-Gilles skates during the 500-metre quarter-final race at the World Cup short track speedskating event in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes FILE: Pierre-Gilles skates during the 500-metre quarter-final race at the World Cup short track speedskating event in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    Jordan Pierre-Gilles earned two gold medals at a short track speedskating World Cup stop that saw Canada pick up three medals on Sunday.

    The Sherbrooke, Que., native picked up his second gold of the weekend in the men's 500-metre race, crossing the finish line in 40.666 seconds.

    He placed just ahead of teammate Steven Dubois of Terrebonne, Que., who took silver in 40.695 seconds. Pierre-Gilles won Saturday's race in 40.711 seconds.

    Later in the event, Pierre-Gilles, Dubois and Montreal's Pascal Dion won gold in the men's 5000 relay, where they had won Olympic gold in 2022 in Beijing.

    The trio, which were joined by Montreal's William Dandjinou in the final, won the race in six minutes 55.964 seconds.

    Canada was joined on the podium by South Korea (6:56.717) and China (6:58.280).

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2023.

