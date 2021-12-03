BROSSARD, QUE. -- Defenceman Jeff Petry will miss Saturday's game between the Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators due to an upper-body injury.

The team announced the news Friday morning before heading to Nashville.

In 25 games this season, Petry has been limited to two assists. He has a minus-4 differential.

Defenceman Corey Schueneman was recalled from the Laval Rocket and will be on the trip. Schueneman has two goals and five assists in 18 games with the Rocket in the American Hockey League this season.

The Brighton, Michigan native has yet to play in the NHL. The 26-year-old is undrafted.

In other news, forward Tyler Toffoli did not participate in the Habs' practice on Friday, as he was receiving treatment.

However, forward Mike Hoffman was back with the regulars after recovering from an upper-body injury. Hoffman scored four goals and three assists in 13 games with the Habs this season.

Forward Laurent Dauphin was back at practice after being called late Thursday night to replace Josh Anderson. Anderson went down in the Canadiens' 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Dauphin has 11 goals and five assists in 18 games with the Rocket this season.

Finally, goaltender Carey Price skated with assistant athletic therapist and assistant physiotherapist Matthew Romano for a third time this week. Romano had skated with forward Paul Byron before the practice.