Person's death in cell leads to Quebec police watchdog investigation

Quebec's police watchdog (BEI) is investigating after an individual died in police custody on Saturday.

The BEI report says that Montreal police (SPVM) officers arrested a suspect on Friday shortly before 5:30 p.m. and put them in a holding cell.

On Saturday, shortly after 2 p.m., the person was found unconscious in the cell.

"First aid was administered and they were pronounced dead at the scene," the BEI report reads.

Four BEI investigators have been assigned to shed light on the facts surrounding the police intervention and the suspect's detention.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) will assist in the investigation.