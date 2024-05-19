MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Person's death in cell leads to Quebec police watchdog investigation

    A logo for BEI, Quebec’s independent police bureau, is seen in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Ryan Remiorz, The Canadian Press) A logo for BEI, Quebec’s independent police bureau, is seen in Louiseville, Que., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Ryan Remiorz, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Quebec's police watchdog (BEI) is investigating after an individual died in police custody on Saturday.

    The BEI report says that Montreal police (SPVM) officers arrested a suspect on Friday shortly before 5:30 p.m. and put them in a holding cell.

    On Saturday, shortly after 2 p.m., the person was found unconscious in the cell.

    "First aid was administered and they were pronounced dead at the scene," the BEI report reads.

    Four BEI investigators have been assigned to shed light on the facts surrounding the police intervention and the suspect's detention.

    The Surete du Quebec (SQ) will assist in the investigation. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News