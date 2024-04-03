People living in mobile park on South Shore facing eviction with nowhere else to go

Residents living in a mobile park in Saint-Constant are being evicted from their homes despite saying they have nowhere to go.

The trailer park community on the South Shore has been Jacques Cloutier and Danielle Dube's home for the last decade.

Now, the retired couple is losing sleep over where they'll live next.

"Very nervous. And we, almost all people, have a loan on their properties," Cloutier said.

They are one of 27 homeowners who rent a spot in the park for a few hundred dollars a month. They say all residents were informed in December that the land was being sold to a developer.

The develop plans to build 200 apartments and now people living in the park are being evicted.

"I'm very emotional these days. It's very difficult," Dube said.

Tthe couple still has $25,000 left on the mortgage. Neighbour Nathalie Charbonneau says she put all her money into buying her home in 2019.

"I'm distressed. It's a shock," Charbonneau said, adding that she'll never make her money back if she sells now.

Some residents have listed their trailers for sale, ranging from $125,000 to $150,000. But they come with a caveat — that they must be moved to another location. The cost of moving a mobile home ranges from $5,000 to $20,000 dollars depending on size and distance.

CTV News reached out to the contractor who said he said he would pay the cost of relocating the mobile homes or offer them to come back as tenants in the new building at a discount. But Cloutier isn't convinced.

"We didn't didn't have any documents for that. it's just blah, blah, blah, blah, blah," he said.

And residents are wondering: where would he move them?

"People are looking for spots in different parks but there are none," Dube said.

Cloutier thinks the developer should buy them out. If not, they only have until October to pack up and move out.