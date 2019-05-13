

Singer, fiddler and costume maker, the talented Denique hails from PEI, but has made Montreal his home.

The East Coast Music Award winner for Electronic Album of the Year, his debut album ‘Shape 1’ brims with ambient vocal-based electro-pop.

His sound is heightened by his look: he only wears his handmade costumes onstage once before he shifts the shape for the next show.

“I’m always being innovative with costumes; I change the purpose and stuff like that,” he said.

He crafts different materials and fabrics into wearable art pieces.

“I like to see what I can do with my sewing machine, the glue gun and see what happens,” he said.

Invited to perform in Hong Kong, Denique will also be part of RuPaul's DragCon in Los Angeles later this month, before heading to World Pride in New York City in time for the 50th anniversary of Stonewall.

Growing up in Summerside made Denique's recent win in Prince Edward Island all the more satisfying.

“To finally feel like I’ve reached the point of acceptance from that place. I think for people from smaller towns, it's their dreams to be accepted from the place that was once difficult. And so to have that support in the east, it just makes me want to continue representing for them and to continue doing what I’m doing and to take it to the next level every time,” he said.

