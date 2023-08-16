Pediatricians seeing rise in overdoses among young people

Just under 130 Canadian pediatricians have seen at least one young person aged 12 or older who suffered a serious or potentially fatal overdose from opioids, stimulants or sedatives in the past 24 months, according to a new survey by the Canadian Paediatric Society.

A thousand pediatricians took part in the survey.

The vast majority of them, 934 doctors, said they looked after children and adolescents aged 12 and over, and 14 per cent of them said they had treated at least one overdose in the last two years.

The responses provided by these 128 doctors reveal that around 60 per cent of them have had to deal with stimulant and sedative overdoses, and around half have had to manage a patient suffering from an opioid overdose.

In total, the doctors have seen 636 cases of overdose in the last two years. However, we can assume that this is just the tip of the iceberg.

These figures, according to the Canadian Paediatric Society, are worrying "from a population perspective, particularly because these data do not include children and adolescents who did not receive pediatric care after an overdose or those who received care from a non-pediatric care provider."

"Pediatricians and other pediatric health professionals often have the impression that the problem of overdoses is not a pediatric problem," said Dr. Nicholas Chadi, a specialist in adolescent medicine and a researcher specializing in drug addiction at the CHU Sainte-Justine in Montreal.

"But what we are seeing in Western Canada is a truly alarming epidemiological trend," he said. "The leading cause of death among adolescents is overdose. It's true in British Columbia, it's starting to be true in other western provinces, and it's something that could certainly happen in Quebec in the future."

Substance overdoses, he added, have become "a leading pediatric problem," and it is imperative that pediatricians are able not only to help prevent these situations but also to appropriately treat young people who present to hospital emergency departments.

Unfortunately, said Chadi, pediatricians are often not trained to recognize and manage overdoses in their patients.

"There's a chance that it won't be recognized or won't be recognized quickly enough," he said. "You have to act very quickly to reverse the effects of an opiate overdose. Surveys like this one show that pediatricians have no choice but to become informed, educated and ready to intervene."