Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Longueuil collision
A pedestrian succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a car on Friday evening in Longueuil, in the Montérégie region.
At around 8 p.m., Longueuil police (SPAL) were called to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Chambly Road and Louise Street.
The man, in his 60s, was in a serious condition when taken to hospital.
SPAL spokesperson François Boucher confirmed that the victim died at around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Chambly Road was reopened to traffic.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured, but suffered severe nervous shock.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 9, 2024.
