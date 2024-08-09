Pedestrian struck and killed by car in Longueuil collision

A pedestrian succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a car on Friday evening in Longueuil, in the Montérégie region.

At around 8 p.m., Longueuil police (SPAL) were called to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Chambly Road and Louise Street.

The man, in his 60s, was in a serious condition when taken to hospital.

SPAL spokesperson François Boucher confirmed that the victim died at around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Chambly Road was reopened to traffic.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, but suffered severe nervous shock.

