Pedestrian in critical condition in Sherbrooke after being struck by a train

A 49-year-old man is in critical condition Friday morning after he was hit by a Canadian Pacific (CP) train in Sherbrooke, Que.

The man, who was on foot, was hit around 5:10 p.m. Thursday near Camirand and Dufresne parks in Sherbrooke, behind Belvedere South Street.

He was transported to Fleurimont Hospital with "serious" injuries. His life was still feared for Friday morning, said Isabelle Gendron, spokesperson for Sherbrooke police.

An investigation is underway to understand the causes and circumstances of the event. The CP police will also participate in the investigation.

The two train operators were treated for "violent" nervous shock.

They should eventually be interviewed by investigators to gather some details that could explain what happened in this collision.

Police say it's unclear why the 49-year-old man was in the train's path.

The scene was secured to allow forensic identification technicians to analyze it, but since it is between the two parks, there is no impact on traffic in the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 7, 2023.