Pedestrian in critical condition after collision in Hochelaga
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 9:53PM EDT
A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a taxi while crossing the street.
The collision took place at the corner of Bourbonniere Ave. and St. Catherines St. in Hochelaga when the cab was turning west into the intersection.
The man was unconscious when paramedics arrived, and was rushed to hospital.
The 56-year-old driver was treated at the scene for shock.
The area is currently closed off for investigators.
