Pedestrian dies after being struck by truck in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
A man has died following a collision with a truck in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.
The collision happened at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on 9th Avenue near Beaubien Street after the driver of the truck made a left turn out of an alleyway.
Remnants of an accident between a truck and a pedestrian are seen cordoned off as police survey the scene. Police say a man aged around 60 was struck and rushed to hospital around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 9th Ave. and Beaubien St. in Montreal. (Luca Caruso-Moro, CTV News)
The pedestrian, who police say was in his 60s, was heading north. A police spokesperson says the driver didn't see him coming.
Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the man.
Crime scene technicians survey the scene of an accident that left a man in hospital after being hit by a truck at 9th Ave. and Beaubien St. in Montreal at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. (Luca Caruso-Moro, CTV News)
When emergency response teams arrived, the pedestrian was rushed to hospital, where his death was later confirmed, and the driver was treated for shock.
A lit candle and flowers rest by the scene of an accident that left a man aged around 60 years old in hospital Thursday. Police say he was struck by a vehicle at 9th Ave. and Beaubien St. in Montreal. (Luca Caruso-Moro, CTV News)
