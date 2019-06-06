

The Canadian Press





A psychiatrist was violently beaten by a patient around noon on Monday at the Hotel-Dieu hospital in Sherbrooke.

The patient allegedly punched the doctor was several times in the face before the victim lost consciousness.

Hospital staff then intervened and the doctor, a man in his sixties, was taken to the emergency room for treatment.

Sherbrooke police later arrested Kamil-Larbi Zniber, 32.

On Tuesday Zniber was charged with aggravated assault and will have to undergo an assessment before returning to court next week at the Sherbrooke Courthouse.

CIUSSS de l'Estrie told various news media that it would conduct a review of events to determine if actions could have been done differently.