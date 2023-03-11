Parti Quebecois promises its 'year-one budget' for an independent Quebec in June
The new "year-one budget" of an independent Quebec, promised by the Parti Québécois (PQ), will finally be tabled in June after multiple postponements.
PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon made the commitment at the beginning of his party's convention Saturday morning in a Sherbrooke hotel.
He refused, however, to give the names of the economists working on the document. The PQ leader said he preferred to ask them before disclosing their names.
The year-one budget is an exercise that has been done a few times in the history of the PQ to define the financial framework of an eventual sovereign Quebec.
François Legault himself proposed a year-one budget when he was a PQ member, back in May 2005.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 11, 2023.
-
