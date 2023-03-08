Parti Quebecois leader 'serene' ahead of confidence vote
Five months after the Parti Québécois (PQ) got its lowest score in a general election since it was founded, PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says he is 'serene' about the confidence vote on Saturday.
He did not, however, go so far as to say what threshold of support he wants to obtain to continue.
The PQ will be meeting in a Sherbrooke hotel on Saturday, and it will be the first time that St-Pierre Plamondon, who will be crowned leader in October 2020, will undergo a vote of confidence from the members.
In an interview with The Canadian Press on Tuesday, the pro-independence leader said he had confidence in the membership.
"I'm very calm about this issue," he said in a telephone interview after a tour of Europe. "This is a normal and absolutely necessary process in our party."
The leader refused to venture an acceptable or expected threshold of membership support for his continued tenure.
"I have done the best job I could since I was given the mandate to be leader," he said. "I will let the members decide if my work deserves their support. I am preparing for a congress that is still substantial. As for the vote of confidence, serenity is the word."
The party's rules state that the leader must submit to a vote of confidence, an exercise that has sometimes been painful, even fateful, for his predecessors.
In 2005, Bernard Landry, then leader of the opposition, resigned after winning the support of 76.2 per cent of convention delegates, to the surprise of everyone.
Could St-Pierre Plamondon do the same?
"No, because I have the constant support of the members and the authorities in our action," he said. "We are a political party capable of dialogue and, above all, in solution mode. In the adversity we experienced before the election, it helped a lot to have people in solution mode, capable of uniting."
The PQ elected only three members to the national assembly last October, seven less than in 2018.
The party received 600,000 votes in 2022, or 14.61 in 2018.
The PQ leader can still count on a favourable trend that seems to be emerging. According to the most recent Léger poll published in February, his party gained three per cent in voting intentions, at 18 per cent, compared to the October poll.
Sovereignty is also on the rise in the electorate, with 38 per cent of respondents supporting the option, six points more than the last poll on this issue conducted by Léger and Le Devoir in 2018.
In addition, the PQ still leads in the collection of popular financing, i.e. contributions made by voters.
In addition to Landry's shock departure, PQ conventions have been perilous ordeals for other leaders as well.
In 1996, Lucien Bouchard, despite the aura surrounding him following the 1995 referendum, won 76.7 per cent of the votes of PQ supporters.
But Jacques Parizeau, in 1992, won 92 per cent of the votes of his troops.
In 1982, after threatening to resign, the founding father of the PQ, Premier René Levesque, obtained a score of 95 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 8, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant
Hundreds of thousands of people are set to take part in demonstrations, rallies, and colourful events around the globe on Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, the date established to celebrate women and demand equality for half the planet's population.
Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, expected to hold key rate
The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning, with economists widely expecting the central bank to hold its key rate.
One month after cyberattack hit, what's next for Indigo?
One month after a cyberattack hit Indigo Books & Music Inc., Canada's biggest bookstore chain is back online, although, still grappling with the fallout.
Defence chief wanted CF-18s to destroy object over Yukon, but fighters were delayed
Canada's top military officer says it would have been 'preferable' for a Canadian fighter jet to shoot down a suspected balloon over Yukon last month -- but they were delayed by freezing rain.
U.S. investigating close call involving Air Canada flight at Florida airport
U.S. officials are investigating a close call involving Air Canada and American Airlines flights at a Florida airport.
Chinese Canadians walk tightrope in political arena amid foreign interference debate
Chinese Canadian figures across the political spectrum say they worry, with varying emphasis, about interference by Chinese authorities, a lack of nuance, racism and the use of the debate to push wedges into ethnic Chinese communities.
Elon Musk apologizes after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
If you're not told you are fired, are you really fired? At Twitter, probably. And then, sometimes, you get your job back -- if you want it.
5 things to know for Wednesday, March 8, 2023
A Supreme Court justice is under investigation, a survivor of human trafficking has a warning for Canadian parents, and a discovery in central England appears to prove what had previously been a 'folk tale.' Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Alberta introduces firearms act to counter federal legislation
The Alberta government introduced legislation Tuesday aimed at bulking up in its ongoing firearms feud with the federal government.
Toronto
-
Ontario mayors seek help, clarity from Ottawa to support Roxham Road asylum seekers
The mayors of three Ontario cities are calling on the federal government to help them support asylum seekers being transferred to their communities after entering the country through an unofficial border crossing in Quebec.
-
Ontario's fiscal watchdog to release review on health spending
The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario is expected to release a review today of the province’s health sector spending plan.
-
Two-thirds of younger women in Ontario are living with a mental health condition, survey suggests
Two-thirds of younger women in Ontario are living with a mental health condition, a new survey commissioned by the Ontario Association of Social Workers has found.
Atlantic
-
'We will get this right': N.S. announces $58 million in funding for new medical campus amid health-care crisis
The Nova Scotia government is spending $58.9 million to develop the province's second medical school campus at the Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., within the next two years.
-
Care given to woman who died after 7-hour ER wait was 'provided reasonably, appropriately': N.S. Health
Nova Scotia Health has filed a statement of defence with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia in response to a lawsuit filed by the family of Allison Holthoff, who died after waiting hours for treatment at a hospital in Amherst, N.S., late last year.
-
'I'm just lost': Tenant left without electricity, running water during dispute with landlord
A Nova Scotia woman says she’s at her wit’s end dealing with a dispute with her landlord that’s left her without running water in her home for more than a week.
London
-
PHOTOS
PHOTOS | The 'Worm Moon' in the London area
Check out these viewer-submitted photos of the Worm Moon as seen from southern Ontario.
-
Enforcement blitz nabs hundreds of unlicensed short-term rentals in London, Ont.
A crackdown by city hall has upended the local short-term rental market — leaving just 31 legally licenced properties on websites like AirBnB and Vrbo.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. man pleads guilty to throwing stones at prime minister
After failing in his attempt to have Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testify at his trial, Shane Marshall, 26, of St. Thomas pleaded guilty on Tuesday in a London, Ont. courtroom.
Northern Ontario
-
These Ontario cities are expected to see the biggest home price declines
While Toronto has seen a significant dip in home prices as borrowing costs have gone up over the past year, other places in Ontario are seeing an even more dramatic drop according to a new report released Monday.
-
Home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur back on the market with lower $1.6M price tag
The home of late hockey legend Guy Lafleur, one of the few Montreal homes with a helicopter pad tucked away in the backyard, is back on the market but for a much lower asking price.
-
How a 10-year-old Canadian girl is fighting to eliminate grocery store produce stickers
At 10 years old, Maya Thiru is leading her own plastic pollution campaign alongside a Canadian environmental advocacy organization that ultimately aims to ban plastic stickers seen on fruits and vegetables in grocery stores.
Calgary
-
Rise in protests led to increased enforcement at Calgary city hall, mayor says
On Tuesday morning, inside Calgary city hall, more than 20 security guards, peace officers and police – including members of the mountain bike team – filled the lobby in a show of force while, outside on the street, a handful of protesters voiced their displeasure with the city's mayor.
-
Calgary moms concerned about lack of special needs support in Alberta’s education system
Three moms who have kids with special needs tell CTV News they feel let down by the Calgary Board of Education.
-
Stolen items seized by Calgary police, rightful owners sought
Calgary police say charges have been laid in connection to a series of break-and-enters that happened throughout northwest Calgary, though they're still trying to get the stolen goods back to their owners.
Kitchener
-
Flair Airlines announces new destinations from Waterloo region airport
Flair Airlines announces new destinations from Waterloo region airport
-
Brantford council votes to build new OHL-sized arena for Bulldogs
The upcoming relocation of the Bulldogs from Hamilton is supposed to be temporary but city council talked Tuesday night about building a new OHL-sized arena.
-
Waterloo regional council defers decision on whether to close Hwy 85 ramps at Lancaster Street
Waterloo regional councillors got their first look at a proposal to permanently close the Highway 85 on and off ramps at Lancaster Street in Kitchener Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
'No showing of property at seller's request': Land value behind $10.5M listing for Vancouver teardown
A modest, four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home on Vancouver's west side is currently listed for sale for more than $10 million, but prospective buyers aren't allowed to take a look inside.
-
Doctor’s widow frustrated by lack of specialized equipment for Surrey heart patients
As a family physician, Dr. Andy Jassal often voiced his concerns about the lack of resources he and his colleagues faced in treating patients in a timely manner. Now, it is his widow advocating for better patient care.
-
City of Vancouver determined to clear CRAB Park tent encampment despite increasing services, facilities
The City of Vancouver maintains that the eventual goal is to clear the tent encampment in CRAB Park, despite more than $700,000 being spent to increase services and facilities for those living there.
Edmonton
-
Alberta introduces firearms act to counter federal legislation
The Alberta government introduced legislation Tuesday aimed at bulking up in its ongoing firearms feud with the federal government.
-
Alberta minister blames NDP, pipeline for South Edmonton Hospital delays
Nathan Neudorf, the UCP government's infrastructure minister, blamed the NDP and an underground pipeline Tuesday while refusing to give a timeline for a new hospital in the Alberta capital.
-
Alberta has lots of paramedics but a 'toxic work environment,' narrow view on health: report
There are more than twice as many paramedics per capita in Alberta than Quebec and Ontario so staffing is not what's causing a "crisis" in the system, according to a new report by the Parkland Institute.
Windsor
-
Latest plans for new hospital in Windsor-Essex released
Preventing the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19 is one of the top priorities for the design of the new acute care hospital in Windsor.
-
Increased Windsor police patrols planned in high-volume panhandling areas
Windsor police say the public can expect to see increased patrols in high-volume panhandling areas over the coming weeks.
-
Police searching for evidence along E.C. Row Expressway related to missing woman
Windsor police say they are searching for evidence along E.C. Row Expressway in connection to the disappearance of a woman who has been missing since November 2021.
Regina
-
'Waste of a year': Sask. family alleges doctors failed to place son on kidney transplant list
A Saskatchewan man diagnosed with renal kidney failure spent a year believing he was on a transplant list when he actually wasn't.
-
Regina police see increase of reported sexual assaults as more survivors come forward
The Regina Police Service (RPS) revealed that 2022 saw a record-high 213 reported cases of sexual assault.
-
2 men charged after stolen vehicle flees from police in Regina
Two men are facing several charges after a stolen vehicle fled from police.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Labour shortages causing some March Break camps to close in Quebec
March Break day camps in Quebec this week are being cancelled because of a lack of staff.
-
Woman, 67, dead in Sandy Hill apartment fire
A 67-year-old woman is dead after a fire at a home east of downtown Ottawa on Monday night.
-
How climate change is affecting Ontario maple syrup producers
Maple syrup producers in the national capital region are seeing the effects of climate change, and if those changes continue, there could be long-term effects for the maple syrup landscape in North America.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man dedicated to fundraising for neurology department after fourth brain surgery
A Saskatoon man who has had four brain surgeries in the last seven years is now working to raise money to improve the neurology department at Royal University Hospital.
-
Family of North Battleford homicide victim found in burned-out building seeks public's help
The family of a man whose body was found in a burned-out building in Battleford is calling on the public for information that will bring his killers to justice.
-
Sask. Polytechnic joins other institutions banning TikTok
Saskatchewan Polytechnic is following the lead of governments across Canada by prohibiting the use of TikTok on all its institution-owned devices.