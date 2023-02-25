11 candidates will battle it out in former Liberal leader's riding of Saint-Henri--Sainte-Anne

Elections Quebec published the final list of candidates for the upcoming by-election in former Liberal leader Dominique Anglade's riding.

The deadline to file nomination papers for the March 13 vote date in Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne ended on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The following are the candidates:

Anglade won the riding in the Oct. 3 election with 36.2 per cent of the vote (11,728 votes), edging out Guillaume Cliche of Quebec Solidaire who got 8,992 votes (27.7 per cent of the vote).

The riding has 57,325 voters and has been a Liberal stronghold since its creation in 1994.