PQ won't provide 'year-one budget' of sovereign Quebec within promised timeframe
The Parti Québécois (PQ) will not present a "year-one budget" by the end of the campaign, contrary to what its leader, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, promised only two weeks ago.
Earlier Saturday, St-Pierre Plamondon didn't clarify whether the sovereignist party would table a document representing the finances of a sovereign Quebec.
But that afternoon, the leader explained that the inflationary context has forced the party to review its figures.
The PQ is no longer committing to filing it by the end of the campaign.
"It took us a year to do the math. We're going as fast as we can to adjust the calculation," said St-Pierre Plamondon at a Longeueuil press scrum Saturday.
"If we're several billion dollars off because we didn't take into account recent changes in the finances of the Government of Canada and Quebec, well, our exercise, which is nevertheless rigorous, will lose credibility. That's why we want to make sure we make this adjustment."
He had told Le Devoir that the document would be tabled before the election debates.
This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 24, 2022.
